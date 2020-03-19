Moline library offering curbside delivery starting Monday

The Moline Public Library will offer curbside delivery starting Monday, March 23, to give patrons access to library resources while the library is closed.

The service is open to anyone with a Moline Public Library card or area library card with reciprocal borrowing privileges.

To take advantage of the service, patrons are asked to call 309-524-2481 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and a library staff member will take the order.

Patrons may arrange to pick up items already on hold and/or request up to 10 items for check out.

Items available can be found in the Library’s online catalog at www.molinelibrary.com.

Patrons also may request library staff to choose materials from a preferred genre, such as mystery or action comedies on DVD.

Once a request is placed, the library will fill the order and contact the patron to let them know items are ready for pick-up. Items will be held for three days.

Upon arrival, patrons are asked to call 309-524-2481, and a staff member will meet the patron at the designated pick-up location at the library.

This is a temporary accommodation with limited transaction availability. Returns should be returned to the appropriate receptacle.

No new holds will be accepted. Fines, if applicable, should be paid online. Book donations to the Friends of the Moline Public Library Foundation will resume once the library reopens.

The library also offers a wide range of e-books and e-resources. Patrons are encouraged to visit www.molinelibrary.com/224/E-Book-Check-Out-Information for more information.

The library closed Tuesday due to concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19). It is tentatively slated to re-open on April 1, according to the library's website.