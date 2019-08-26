Moline looks to breathe new life in Floreciente neighborhood with streetscape overhaul

The city of Moline is hoping to breathe new life into the city’s oldest area of town. City leaders are currently looking for bids for a new streetscape project along 7th Street between 4th and 5th Avenue in the Floreciente neighborhood.

“It is long overdue,” Adela Ortega said. “It is needed.”

Ortega has owned her hair salon in the neighborhood for seven years and lived in the area for almost two decades. She is among those who say the new streetscape project is a move in the right direction after years of crime. The Moline Police Department said the area was full of crime in the 1990s, but after a lot of time and effort, it is one of the more safe neighborhoods in Moline.

The new streetscape plan will include new sidewalks, new roads, bike racks and a complete overhaul of the area.

"Make it feel a little better and people will be more excited to walk around in the area cause right now there is like nothing,” Ortega said.

Ortega said in her nearly two decades in the community, she has seen a change for the better and the city wants to build on its successes and bring in more people.

"It sends a message that the city of Moline is very interested in supporting and investing in its neighborhood,” Jeff Anderson, Moline’s City Planner said. “The city is only as strong as its neighborhoods."

The project is a few weeks from getting underway and while everyone who calls the area home are excited about the upgrade, but others think it is not enough, including Andy Rodriguez, a real estate broker who grew up in the area and recently moved back. He says the problems are more than cosmetic.

"It is not fixing it,” he said. “Everywhere, they are looking for easy fixes. There is a lot of poverty here."

Rodriguez hopes the streetscaping is the start of something good for the neighborhood that can be built on.

"Something is better than nothing, I hands down agree,” Rodriguez said. “It will bring in more popularity and will bring in more attention to the area and then can create the opportunity to develop more of a voice for rooted problems that are going on"

The project is expected to cost about $770,000.

The city says the project will be funded by community development block grants and they are working with Global Communities and the Floreciente Neighborhood Association on it.

Moline wants to have phase one of the project done by the end of October. They believe it could be a template for projects in other parts of Moline.