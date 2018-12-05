Moline looks to improve snow response after 30 crashes Tuesday

The City of Moline should have done a better job responding to icy roads during the Tuesday evening commute, according to City Administrator Doug Maxeiner.

“We have received complaints,” Maxeiner told KWQC on Wednesday, saying Moline leaders are now “reviewing our response to the icy roads to see how we could have better handled the situation.”

Moline Police reported around 30 crashes over the span of a few hours Tuesday, beginning around 5 p.m. and extending into the early evening.

“We were not anticipating the light snow to persist through the day like it did based on the forecasts we were monitoring,” Maxeiner said.

“Instead, the light snow continued into the evening hours and became hazardous within minutes when temperatures dropped.”

Maxeiner said once city officials became aware street conditions were becoming problematic, crews were called back in and a full complement of plow trucks was fully deployed by 5:45 p.m.

“I expect a higher level of service and our response to this event did not meet this standard,” Maxeiner said.

“My staff and I will use it as a learning tool to improve moving forward.”