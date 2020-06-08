Moline man identified as person fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday

An autopsy is tentatively scheduled Tuesday for a Moline man killed in a shooting Sunday night in Rock Island, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said.

Kameron R. Moore, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation into his death is open and active between the Rock Island Police Department and the coroner’s office, Gustafson said.

Rock Island police responded at 10:17 p.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of 7th Avenue to a report of gunfire and found Moore.

No other information, including whether any suspect have been identified or arrested, has been released as of Monday morning.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crimestoppers at 309-762-9500.