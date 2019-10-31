Moline man shot and killed at convenience store

A Moline, Illinois man has died after he was fatally shot at a Cedar Rapids convenience store.

Police say Reginald Ward, Jr., 27, was targeted in the shooting at a Kum & Go store Wednesday around 8 a.m.

Ward died at a hospital early Thursday morning, according to KCRG-TV.

Investigators are seeking a silver, possibly four-door vehicle seen leaving the scene.

Anybody with information should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463).