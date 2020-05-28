Moline man's negative COVID-19 test leads to discovery of rare cancer

A Moline man was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer after he tested negative for COVID-19.

On May 6th, Don Lind, Quad Cities native and Moline resident, received news that would change life in an instant after doctors found a grim diagnosis.

"’ We think you have cancer’, and I couldn't believe it," Lind said.

Lind and his wife Maria went for their yearly check-up to the eye doctor. He had elevated pressure in his eyes which concerned his doctor. Lind then described other symptoms he was having including shortness of breath and a cough that wouldn't go away. His doctor recommended that he get tested for COVID-19.

“We got checked for the coronavirus and it came back negative, but because of shortness of breath and loss of appetite, they admitted me into the hospital and then they [started] running tests and they said that your white blood cells are elevated, and you have an infection somewhere but we don't know where," Lind said.

After a multitude of tests, the results came back. Lind had stage 4 Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer. The tumor was roughly the size of a tennis ball and sat near his spine, heart, and liver.

"If it hadn't been for the coronavirus and all this going on, I probably wouldn't even know I had cancer and they said, ‘if you don't have this done, you've probably got less than a year to live’," Lind said.

Even though he tested negative for COVID-19, the pandemic is still affecting him due to hospital visitor restrictions still in place.

"It's like, I'm having surgery on my heart, I'm having cancer taken out, I can't have visitations. Nobody can come and visit with me and it's like I'm just doing this all by myself," Lind said.

The grandfather of seven said he has a lot of support from family and the community.

“It's gotten to the point I've accepted I've got cancer and I've put it in God's hands now. I've got too much work to do here. I've got grandchildren that need my help. I got a wife that needs me. I'm going to fight this. I don't know how long I'll fight it, but I will fight it," Lind said.

Before the diagnosis, Lind dedicated a lot of his time volunteering for the elderly and veterans. He couldn’t join the military due to a heart murmur, but he served the community in other ways. For almost a decade, Lind rode with the Patriot Guard, an organization that gives back to those who've served us. They surprised him with a visit, supporting him through this tough time.

"I was just having a bad day with pain and I was kind of down and when I seen that it just lifted me up. It just made my day,” Lind said.

Lind said his faith has always been strong, but it has never been tested like this before and it’s what he's leaning on now more than ever.

"I've been worried and I didn't really know how to accept it, but now I'm putting everything in God's hands and say, you know, it's up to you now,” he said.

Lind said he hopes his story helps someone out there and he’s determined to stay positive. He’s looking forward to spending time with family and proving doctors wrong by being able to ride his motorcycle again. He's having surgery at the University of Iowa Hospitals on June 5th to remove the tumor followed by weeks of radiation treatment.

“I've got the best hospital and the best doctors, I got God, I got prayers so that's all I need. I can't ask for anymore,” he said.

