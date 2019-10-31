Moline murder victim's family rallies for justice on the one-year anniversary of his death

The family of a Moline murder victim rallied for justice on the one year anniversary of his death.

Corey Harrell was gunned down outside of city hall on Halloween in 2018. On the anniversary, several family and friends gathered to remember his life and hope for justice.

"This is not a pain that goes away, but some justice will help,” Corey’s mother Tanesha Hampton said.

Hampton was joined by several other people who marched around Moline City Hall and the police station. They chanted “justice for Corey. We want justice, we want peace.”

"It is hard but today means today means that people love him and we are trying to find justice,” Hampton said. “We need that."

The memories of Corey were on full display at the gathering. Also in attendance was Corey’s younger sisters. They remembered his loving and caring demeanor.

"He was a good brother,” Lenuel Carrol, Corey’s sister said. “Always there for us. Made sure no one ever hurt us. Stood up for us. He was doing what a big brother was supposed to do."

On the snowy Thursday morning, the group also cupped hands, praying for healing and hope for the community. They released balloons spelling out his name into the sky. As the balloons took flight, the clouds parted allowing the sun to shine through – a possible sign from above. Corey may be gone, but his spirit lives on.

"I got think about him every night,” Carroll said.” I will go to school somedays being sad. I try not to show my emotions at school but sometimes they just break through."

Moline Police have not named any suspects. Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward which is the largest in Crime Stoppers history. The reward expires at the end of November.

Anyone with information about Harrell’s murder is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

