Moline native, 87, completes 320-mile hike

An 87-year-old Moline native completed a 320-mile hike from Theresa, Wisconsin to Rock Island, Illinois.

Lyle Lindholm is also the first person to trek the entire Rock River Trail from where the Rock River starts to where it flows into the Mississippi River.

But Lindholm said that’s nothing compared to how many miles he has hiked before.

“The boots that I’m wearing have about 3,500 miles on them since I retired,” said Lindholm. “Since I retired I’ve hiked three major trails over 1,000 miles long.”

He said he has walked thousands of miles in his lifetime, beginning in 1944 when he started Boy Scouts.

On September 1st, Lindholm began his hike on the Rock River Trail from Theresa, Wisconsin.

About 50 days later -- Lindholm made it to Rock Island on early Tuesday evening.

"I feel like I've accomplished something,” he said. “I hope that I'm going to motivate other people in my age range to do some exercise."

Lindholm also hopes to promote the new Rock River Trail because he loves history and nature.

"It's a new trail and needs exposure,” he said. “I was born in Moline, Illinois 87 years ago so I'm calling this my going-home-hike."

Lindholm said no matter how old you are, if you can walk you can get out and get some exercise.

"I hope I've been an example for people my age to keep on being active," he said.

Lindholm said once he takes a break for a couple weeks he will be get back to hiking.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms met Lindholm during his homestretch and presented him with a challenge coin.

“To reward him and thank him for what he did,” said Thoms. “It’s quite an accomplishment to be able to walk that many miles, be the first one to walk that many miles down that trail and at his age. Not to say that he’s old. You’re only as old as you feel.”