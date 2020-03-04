Moline native living in Nashville feeling grateful following tornado

At least 24 lives were lost after tornadoes touched down Tuesday morning in central Tennessee, including Nashville.

Monday's storms around Nashville killed dozens of people and left thousands of homes and businesses without power.

A Moline, Ill. native, who is now living in Nashville, said she had just returned home from the airport before the storm hit.

"It happened really fast. The tornado moved really fast," Cassie Goodpaster said, "Probably around 11:45, I'd guess, a National Emergency Alert came over the radio and noted that there was a tornado warning for three counties."

Goodpaster is attending Vanderbilt University. As she was getting ready for bed, she and her roommate received an alert message from the school.

"a tornado is headed for campus seek shelter immediately. So we turned on the television and made our way towards my closet, which is kind of the safest and most interior space in our apartment," she said.

Because of the speed of the storm, there wasn't much time to take shelter.

"There was very little time for people that were in the direct path. If they weren't awake, if they didn't have alert text messages like I did, if the alert service was the first thing that woke them up, they maybe had five or ten minutes to get out of the way. Which is terrifying," Goodpaster said.

She said it wasn't until she woke up Tuesday morning that she realized how much damage the storm had caused to Tennessee.

"If you looked outside you would have no indication in my neighborhood that anything happened," Goodpaster said.

The direct path of the storm avoided her apartment, and she said she is feeling grateful.

"Grateful is not even enough to describe. But also super concerned and worried and thinking about those folks that were in the path and that have to rebuild this morning, or maybe are missing things or loved ones," she said.

Tuesday's tornado event is now ranked the second most deadly in Tennessee History. In March 1952, twisters killed 38 people. In February 2008, a tornado left 22 people dead.