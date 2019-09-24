Moline officials testing way to deal with traffic congestion around Hamilton Elementary

If you've ever been near Hamilton School before or after school, then you've probably gotten caught up in traffic.

(MGN)

Now, Moline city leaders and the Moline Police Department are trying to find a way to deal with traffic congestion around Hamilton Elementary.

During peak times, 32nd Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street will become a westbound only one-way during school drop-off and pick-up. That's from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This one-way traffic pattern is a test. City officials will decide if it helps and then determine what to do next.