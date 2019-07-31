Moline police: 12 guns have been stolen out of cars so far in 2019

So far in 2019, 12 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Moline. The 12th one was stolen this week.

Police with the Moline Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday to make the announcement. Police said they took a report on Wednesday that said there was a burglary to a vehicle and that a gun was stolen.

Police say this is the 12th gun stolen from a vehicle this year.

"When you leave your vehicles, lock them and remove all valuables items including firearms," police said in a Facebook post. "These stolen firearms are used in gang and drug crimes."

Police are urging everyone to remove the easy opportunities for guns to get into the wrong hands by locking your doors and securing guns in your home.