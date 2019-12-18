Moline police aiming for full transparency after former sgt. arrest

The Moline police department is speaking out about its former sgt who was arrested on Wednesday.

Former Moline Police Sgt. David Taylor, 42, is charged for stealing from his own department with its credit card.

TV6 sat down with Moline Police Chief Darren Gault about the investigation.

Gault said he wants the public to know that Moline Police Department handed over the entire case to state police. He said the Moline Police Department removed itself from the investigation to make sure no other police within it were involved.

Gault said it’s a way to enhance trust back with the community.

“I think the public should be encouraged that the Moline Police Department is willing to bring this forward and hold not only ourselves but the person who may be accused of wrongdoing accountable,” he said.

Gault said former Sgt. Taylor’s old coworkers noticed suspicious purchases on the Moline Police Department credit card. He said that's what got the investigation underway.

“I think it’s important for the public to be encouraged that the Moline is willing to bring this forward and pursue criminal charges when it’s appropriate,” he said. “Accountability is very important in our job and when trust is broken we hold those people whether they are police officers or citizens in our community accountable for wrongdoing.”

Gault said Taylor was removed from his duties with the police department as soon as suspicions arose in April 2019.

Illinois State Police said they don’t believe anyone else is involved in the case.