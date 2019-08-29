Moline police arrest wanted suspect after chase; found with gun, 7 types of illegal drugs

Moline police arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant after a brief foot chase Thursday morning.

The Moline Police Department says at approximately 7:46 a.m., a detective spotted 28-year-old Jayson D. Kenney of Moline walking in the 3400 block of 19th Avenue in Moline.

Police say Kenney had a previously issued felony warrant for his arrest. The warrant had been issued on August 23 by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department for Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer, a case originating out of Rock Island.

When Moline officers tried to arrest Kenney, he ran away on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Kenney was taken into custody in the 1900 block of 35th Street. He was found with a revolver with the serial number removed and seven different types of illegal drugs.

Kenney was taken to the Rock Island County Jail on multiple charges, including Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons, Armed Violence, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Resisting a Peace Officer.

Detectives will review the case Friday with the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office for formal charges.

Police say although the brief foot pursuit and arrest took place near several Moline schools, the incident was resolved in under a minute, and there was no threat to students.