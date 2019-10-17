Moline police asking for help in Quick Mart robbery investigation

Moline police are asking for help in their investigation of a robbery that happened in October.

Moline police are asking for help in their investigation of a robbery that happened in October. They say the suspect was wearing a clown mask. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police say on October 2, a man entered the Quick Mart on 44th Avenue Drive in Moline wearing a clown mask, blank pants and a white hooded sweatshirt. They say he demanded money and reached over the counter, removing bills from the register.

Police say the man did not wear gloves, so the clerk could see the suspect was a black male. He left the area on foot.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the app P3 Tips. If your information leads to an arrest, you'll receive a cash reward. All tips are anonymous.

