Moline police, fire urge parents to talk to kids about avoiding gatherings at structurally unsound buildings

Moline police and fire departments are urging parents to talk to their kids about avoiding gatherings in abandoned, structurally unsound buildings.

(KWQC)

The Moline Police Department and Moline Fire Department have responded to multiple abandoned building fires since Gov. J.B. Pritzker put in place the state’s shelter in place order in March, according to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page.

The police department has received information regarding groups of teenagers, primarily Moline High School students, who are going into abandoned buildings to drink alcohol and “hang out,” according to the post.

“The police department, along with Moline High School, are concerned for the welfare and safety of those choosing to attend these gatherings,” according to the post.

“In addition to not adhering to social distancing and recommendations not to gather, students are putting themselves in danger of physical trauma. These buildings are often structurally unsound, filled with various hazardous materials/chemicals, and are often prone to being quickly consumed by fire. Please speak with your child about the life-threatening dangers and legal consequences of entering such locations, and PLEASE urge them not to enter.”