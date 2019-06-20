Moline police highlight officer and K9 after crash, drug arrest

One person is in custody after leaving the scene of a crash in Moline and leaving behind a "signficant amount" of illegal narcotics.

In a post on the Moline Police Department's Facebook page, police said they responded to a crash in the 3500 block of Avenue of the Cities, in which the driver left the area on foot. They said the suspect was captured within a few minutes following the crash.

After extensively searching the area, an officer and his K9 named Annie found a significant amount of illegal narcotics the suspect discarded while leaving the area.

"Great work, Officer Cullison and Anne. You can run, you can even try to hide your drugs, but K9 Anne will find it," the post stated.

