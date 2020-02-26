Moline police investigating after receiving 12 reports of catalytic converters being stolen

Police in Moline are investigating after they've received 12 reports of catalytic converters being stolen since the start of February.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the thefts are from mostly larger vehicles at businesses in Moline.

In two incidents, nine catalytic converters were cut off of brand new vehicles at dealerships according to police.

The thefts happened during the early morning hours.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.