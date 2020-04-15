Moline police look for driver after $6,000 pump controller's stolen from Heritage Church

Officials with the Moline Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a vehicle after pump controller was stolen at Heritage Church.

Police say on April 1, officials at the Heritage Church had a pump controller stolen from their BridgePointe property. This is located at 1 Montgomery Drive, the old Kone building. Officials say this pump controller is valued at $6,000.

Police say the vehicle pictured above, appears to be a dark colored Ford Flex or similar style vehicle. Officials believe this is the suspect vehicle in the theft.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 309-524-2140, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.