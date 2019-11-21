Moline police looking for man wanted on armed violence charges

Police in Moline are asking for the public's help in finding a man who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say 20-year-old Tyrome Randolph is wanted for armed violence and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

He is described as being 5'8" and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.