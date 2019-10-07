Moline police looking for "thief of Halloween joy" who damaged neighborhood's decorations

Police are looking for a man who damaged Halloween decorations in a Moline neighborhood.

In this week's #MissedConnection Monday, Moline police shared the story of this "thief of Halloween joy." They say while walking along 10th Street, the man took a knife out and began cutting the cords on Halloween decorations in the neighborhood.

"You leaped from my heart as some sort of Grinch of Halloween. Who hates Halloween so much that they cut cords? Did you go haunted housing in high school and got so scared of the chainless chainsaw that you soiled yourself in front of your homecoming date? That night then sent you on a path of vengeance and retaliation against Halloween and inflatable Jack O'Lanterns," the post read in part.

Police say the man is wanted for criminal damage to property. If you know who he is, you're asked to contact Moline police at (309) 524-2140 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500.

