Moline police not going door-to-door to investigate COVID-19

The Moline Police Department is addressing rumors that are going around in the city regarding COVID-19.

Police took to Facebook Friday morning to "dispel a couple rumors."

"There are no police officers or any type of government officials going door to door investigation COVID-19," police said. "If you have it, we surely don't want to stop by and see if we can get it."

Police ask that if an unknown person comes to your door claiming to investigate COVID-19 you shut your door and call police.

"Also, do not download smartphone applications specifically about COVID-19 as these are likely cyberscams," police said.

Police ask that you do not hesitate to call police with any problems.