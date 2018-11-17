Moline police officer suffers minor injuries after armed robbery at local business

A Moline Police Officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after an armed robbery at Christopher D’s on 16th Street Saturday.

According to police, Michael E. Hostens, 51, told business staff he had a gun and stole money before taking off. Several people in the bar were able to follow Hostens until officers found him a block away. When officers found Hostens, he fought with the officers resulting in one officer and Hostens being hurt. Both were taken to the hospital and released.

Hostens is being held at the Rock Island County Jail without bond pending formal charges by the Rock Island State’s Attorney Office. He is facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated resisting a peace officer.

Police were unable to locate a weapon.

