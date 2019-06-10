Moline police post #MissedConnectionsMonday; search for wanted suspect

Moline police are asking for the community's help in locating a wanted man. Police say he is wanted in connection with an incident at Walmart.

Police say the man pictured above walked into the Walmart to return a smart watch but had replaced it with a cheaper watch.

"You were so happy with your completion of criminal activity," Moline Police said on their Facebook. you thought you had got away with the crime of the century with that smug little giggle as waltzed out of Walmart and straight into my criminal hunting heart."

The man was seen wearing what looks like a maroon Carhartt beanie and a white and black print shirt that read "point me at the sky."

If you can help make this connection, please call us at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.