A family has been reunited with the help of the Moline Police Department.

Monday night police were able to safely rescue ducklings after they slipped into a storm drain while they were following their mom. Police say they got stuck and "were quacking up a storm."

Police say Officers Hoogerwerf and Maurer worked to rescue the ducklings and free them from the drain.

They were reunited with their mom nearby in a creek bed.

Great job Moline PD!