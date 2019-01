Moline police have reported that 127 cars were stolen from the city last year in 2018.

Officials say the "Vehicle Theft-O-Meter" was at 6 stolen cars in 2019 as of Wednesday, Jan. 16.

Officials are reminding car owners to remove the opportunity to become a victim of car theft by removing the keys from your car and securing them safely.

Police say "by working together and taking our keys out of our cars, we can eliminate the opportunities and together make Moline safer."