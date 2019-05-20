Moline police say 18-year-old mishandled stolen gun; shot himself in the hand

UPDATE 5/20/19: An 18-year-old is recovering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound after mishandling a stolen firearm.

Police arrived in the 400 block of 20th Avenue in Moline after reports of a shooting. Officers tell TV6 one suspect shot themselves in the hand.

At 11:54 a.m. on Monday, Moline police responded to the 400 block of 20th Ave. for a report of shots fired. A witness had also reported seeing a male running from the area.

Upon arriving, police found a vacant garage with blood stains on the garage and ground nearby. Shortly after, an 18-year-old man from Moline arrivated at Unity Point-Moline with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police's investigation revealed the man was mishandling a stolen firearm and discharged it into his left hand. He sustained a non-life threatening injury to that hand.

Police searched the area and found a backback containing three stolen firearms two blocks away. The firearms had been stolen from a residence earlier in the day in the 1600 block of 11th St. in Moline.

The suspect is being treated for his injuries. His case is being reviewed with the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office for formal charges.

Moline police say they are not looking for anyone else related to this incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This investigation is ongoing. The Moline Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Moline Police Department at (309) 524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500.

