Moline police say man mishandled stolen gun; shot himself in the hand

One man is in custody after what police are calling a burglary gone wrong in Moline.

Police tell TV6 a man mishandled a stolen gun when the gun went off, injuring his hand.

TV6 was on the scene when the man was found after police say they followed a blood trail to find the suspect.

Officials tell TV6 the man was in a garage without permission before he was caught by police. Police say the man is known to police and that he may be wanted in connection with recent cases of car burglaries in the area.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update this as more information becomes available.