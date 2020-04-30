Moline police search for wanted suspect; considered armed and dangerous

A man who police say is considered armed and dangerous is wanted by the Moline Police Department.

Police say 33-year-old Danny Robinson is wanted on possession of controlled substance and cannabis with intent to deliver charges as well as a parole violation.

He is described as weighing 210 pounds and 6'1. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.