Do you recognize this man? The Moline Police Department is asking for your help in identifying him in connection to a theft.

In a post shared on the department's Facebook page, police say the man is connected to a felony retail theft on August 18.

Police say if you have information about the subject's identity and would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or call 309-524-2140.