Moline police searching for women who stole Nike clothing from JCPenney

Moline police are searching for two women who stole a large amount of merchandise from JC Penney in Moline. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police took the theft report on Dec. 5, 2019.

Police say staff watched two women fill a cart with Nike brand clothing without even looking at the price tags. They entered a fitting room, and when they came out, it appeared they had put the clothes on under their own clothes.

Police say the two women then left the store without paying. Staff tried to stop them, but they took off running and sped off in a red SUV.

They got away with $460 worth of merchandise.

One of the women was wearing a tan winter coat with fur around the hood and blue jeans. The other was wearing a red/black winter coat with fur around the hood and white pants. Both looked to be in their early 20s.

If you recognize them, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free downloadable app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.