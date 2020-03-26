UPDATE: Moline man found safe in Rock Island, police say

UPDATE: Moline police say he has been found safe and sound in Rock Island.

ORIGINAL:The Moline Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing man.

On Thursday morning, officers responded to the 3500 block of 41st Street for a report that 73-year-old Donald Hickenbottom is missing.

He suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and was last seen at the apartment around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Hickenbottom was wearing a black coat, black jeans, and gray tennis shoes. His family believes he would have walked toward Avenue of the Cities, according to police.

Anyone with information about Hickenbottom’s whereabouts is asked to the police department at 309-797-0401.