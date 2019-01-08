Moline police seize boat that may be connected to Trudy Appleby's case

Police have seized a boat in connection with the disappearance of Trudy Appleby. Appleby disappeared at the age of 11 on August 21, 1996.

Moline police say on December 19 they were notified along with the FBI of a boat believed to be connected to the Trudy investigation.

As part of the investigation, the Moline Police Department received information regarding the boat that may have been used to transport Trudy Appleby.

She was last seen near her residence getting into the passenger side of an older model, gray-colored vehicle with an unknown male.

Moline Police announced a person of interest in the case last August but no actual suspects have ever been named.

The person of interest, William “Ed” Smith, died in 2014, but Moline Police indicated he is not the only one with information vital to the case.

The Moline Police Department and the FBI transported the boat to the FBI Crime Lab in Springfield, Illinois where it is currently undergoing extensive examination by FBI Evidence Response Team.

The investigation into the Trudy Appleby disappearance is ongoing and we continue to ask anyone with information regarding her disappearance to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

