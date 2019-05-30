Moline police urge drivers to not block intersections when commuting

Moline police are urging commuters to not block intersections when waiting to cross an intersection.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police said they are seeing an increasing number of cars blocking intersections while waiting to get through the I-74 Bridge construction area.

"If you can't make it through the intersection do not enter the intersection," police posted to Facebook. "Because you might get stuck and then you're blocking cross traffic."

Police urge all drivers to wait at the crosswalk/intersection line for the traffic to clear before proceeding through an intersection.

"It makes everyone's commute smoother and quicker," police said.