Moline police want help solving old case; looking for suspects after 2017 armed robbery

The Moline Police Department is hoping to solve an "old case" that happened in 2017.

Police say just before midnight on November 11, 2017, a man was the victim of an armed robbery.

Police say a man was getting out of a vehicle when three men with guns approached them. The men demanded the vehicle and during the ensuing struggle, the victim was struck several times with a firearm. During the struggle the gun fired once, narrowly missing the victim.

Police say the suspects stole the victim's 2005 Volvo XC90 and left the area prior to officers arrival.

On November 14, police say the vehicle was located and was engulfed in flames in the 1100 block of 15th Street A in Moline. The fire department determined it was intentionally set on fire by using a molotov cocktail type device.

If you have any information on this crime you're asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 306-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140,