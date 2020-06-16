Moline police warn of scam claiming you've won lottery from "Winners International"

Moline police officials have announced a scam alert that they've been made aware of.

Police say they have received information regarding a scam where the victim's contacted by email and are told they've won millions in a lottery.

The alleged lottery, put on by "Winners International" claims they are part of Publisher's Clearing House. Police say the scammers also announced they work for the IRS.

The victim is then directed to send several hundred, or several thousand dollars in "taxes" before they can collect their winnings.

The scammers claim the mayor's office will approve COVID-19 testing for the prize team prior to meeting the winner as well, according to police.

Police are reminding you to never send money to scammers and the money is "almost always sent overseas and is generally unrecoverable."

If you have been a victim of this or any other type of scam you can file a report with the FTC at this link.