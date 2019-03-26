Moline police worry about retaliatory crime after shooting, suspect believed to be seeking justice in "brother's" murder

A man accused of shooting two people on a busy Moline street Monday night may have been trying to get back at those responsible for the shooting death of his “brother”, police said Tuesday evening.

“I heard six gunshots. It kind of sounded like fireworks, but I knew they weren’t” Allyson Moore, who lives near the shooting, said.

Terril Jenkins is accused of attempted murder after shooting two people near 25th Street and Sixth Avenue in Moline. Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said Jenkins opened fire on a vehicle, striking both people. Griffin said one of the people in the car had been questioned in the death of Corey Harrell, Jr. and Moline Police believe Jenkins may have been trying to retaliate.

According to Griffin, Jenkins and Harrell were “like brothers” even though they had no relation. A source, who TV6 has chosen to not identify because of safety reasons, told TV6 anchor and reporter Chris Carter that Jenkins and Harrell had known each other for years and were roommates when Harrell was murdered outside the Moline Police Department.

Jenkins was arrested Tuesday. The source told TV6 that Jenkins turned himself in after finding out police were looking for him.

"It makes me feel good. It means police are doing their job and it makes me feel safer,” another neighbor, Krystal Foust Said. “It means police are doing what they can to get the suspect behind bars.”

Glass still covered the ground Tuesday, the only sign of a shooting. The neighbors TV6 talked to aren’t surprised that a crime occurred in their neighborhood.

It is not like it hasn't happened before, but it was scary to know that it was that close this time,” Moore said. "They're not going to stop me from living my life."

Griffin said police believe retaliatory crimes could continue, which is why TV6 did not identify our source.

Neighbors are taking steps to keep their families safe.

"My kids live here with us,” Foust said. “We don't want anything to happen to them so we're going to keep a closer eye on them than we do."

Police said Tuesday night that one of the victims in the shooting has been questioned in the death of Harrell, but would not provide more details. Police said Harrell’s death is still under investigation and are asking the public for help.

