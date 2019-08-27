Moline ranks near bottom of Illinois “safest cities” list

A new report that ranks the safest cities in Illinois lists Moline near the bottom.

The report by BackgroundChecks.org ranks Moline 104 out of 112 Illinois cities on the list, coming in three cities higher than Chicago and three lower than Kewanee.

The two Chicago suburbs of Warrenville and Deerfield are tied for Illinois’ safest city, while Rockford and Danville are at the bottom.

Rock Island is 87 on the list.

The authors of the report say their “Safest Cities to Live in Illinois 2019” list used the most recent FBI crime statistics to create the rankings and does not include cities with a population under 10,000.

The calculations used to compile the list also factored in elements such as violent crime rates and property crime rates, dividing the crime numbers by the population to get rates per 1,000.