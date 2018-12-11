Moline schools off of "soft" lockdown after external concern

Police in Moline are investigating after some schools were put on a precautionary lockdown.

Det. Michael Griffin with the Moline Police Department tells TV6 someone was seen around the tennis courts on 34th Street when they pulled out what looked like the butt of a gun.

School officials tell TV6 the lockdown has been lifted after three schools were placed on a precautionary lockdown. Candace Sountris, with the Moline School District, says Moline High, the Coolidge campus and Roosevelt elementary were placed on lockdown.

"This means that students were free to go about their day within the building," Sountris said. "But no one could enter or exit the building. There was no threat to our students or staff, and the lockdown was merely precautionary. The lockdown was lifted at 8:40 a.m."

Det. Griffin tells TV6 the individuals were seen walking west on Avenue of the Cities and that they are still investigating.