Moline shooting victim 'innocent bystander', police seek charges against two juveniles, one adult

A Sunday morning shooting that left a Moline man fighting for his life is being described as “senseless” by the interim Moline chief.

During a Tuesday night briefing to the Moline City Council, R.T. Finney said the victim was not the intended target and described the shooting as “retaliatory”.

“While the residence was targeted, the person who was hit was not the target,” Finney said.

Finney said the shooting near Eighth Street and Fourth Avenue stemmed from two separate shootings in East Moline hours before.

"These retaliatory shootings have to be addressed very quickly or they continue to get worse,” Finney said. “I think the Quad City areas are addressing these but we all have to be together doing that."

According to Finney, detectives detained one adult and two juveniles in connection with the shooting. They’re searching for a second adult. Only one adult remains in custody on charges of aggravated battery. The two juveniles were released, but police are seeking charges against them.

“"We could not hold the juveniles despite our best efforts to do just that,” Finney said. “The statute, juvenile statue, we have to release and provide attorneys for."

Finney was asked by Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri to appear before council and address the crimes in the community. While he would not go as far as to say the shooting on Sunday was gang-related, Finney acknowledged gangs are in the Quad Cities. The interim chief said if communities do not recognize that criminal issues, and retaliatory shootings will “become an epidemic”.

"I've seen it in other communities,” Finney said. “These types of shootings continue to go on if not addressed and addressed aggressively.'

Finney said his department works well with other communities in an effort to solve crimes.

“These crimes don’t stop at our city borders” he said.

The interim chief pointed to the collaborated effort of several departments to apprehend those believed to be involved in the shooting. Finney said the adult in custody was arrested at an address in Silvis, while others involved were found at a home in East Moline.

Finney said Tuesday night officers and detectives are working overtime to bring justice to the families of violent crime.

"It is never over until it is over, until people are convicted but even then you continue to look at information."

