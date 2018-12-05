Moline squad car damaged in pursuit

UPDATE: Police say the pursuit ended in Rock Island near 17th Street and 34th Ave. They have two male suspects in custody and also recovered a knife.

---------------------------------

ORIGINAL:

Police in the Illinois Quad Cities are investigating a high-speed chase that left a Moline squad car damaged.

Information is still coming in, but TV-6 has confirmed more than three Moline squad cars responded to a pursuit that started near the former Toys R Us store near SouthPark Mall.

That's where one squad car appears to be badly damaged.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt, or what initiated the chase.

Look for updates on KWQC-TV6 News and KWQC.com.

