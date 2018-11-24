Armed gunman reported on 16th Street in Moline, public asked to avoid the area.

UPDATE 11/24/2018 9:35 p.m.: Moline Police tell TV6 an armed gunman is in the area of 16th Street and 19th Avenue. The public is being advised to avoid the area.

ORIGINAL STORY: Moline Police have shut down 16th Street between 19th Avenue and West 21st Avenue for a unknown situation.

Police have been on scene since about 8:45 Saturday evening. A TV6 crew on scene was told to move back due to safety issues.

We are monitoring this breaking news and will update this story with more information as we get it.