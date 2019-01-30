Moline students escape the cold, receive ride home from school from police

Police in Moline are being recognized after one parent captured a sweet moment Tuesday afternoon.

Trisha Perea Cano took to Facebook Tuesday afternoon saying “I would like to thank the Moline Police Department!! Our elementary school had early dismissal due to the weather and they offered to give students rides home so no student would walk home on this very cold day. Thank you from all of us!!!”

Officials with the Moline Police Department then shared the post saying they had helped transport 40 students Tuesday.

“We worked together with the schools to transport approximately 40 students who normally walk home from school in warm police cars. Not only did we get to ensure the students got home safe and warm, but we got an opportunity to meet some of the young citizens we serve.”

A great gesture captured by a very appreciative parent! Great job Moline Police Department!