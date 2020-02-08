Moline youth forum helping boys get on the right path

Local boys in the Quad Cities got a chance to listen to community members making a difference.

The free event called "QC Minority Boys Youth Forum" was put on by U.S. military veteran Kermit Thomas.

The veteran says his goal is to connect African American boys with mentors and help them stay on the right path. It was open to 12 to 18-year-olds. One participant says he came because he wanted to get a better understanding of the forum and what it could offer him.

“I think what they are trying to do is just break us out of this young mindset and explain to us how it's going to be out in the real world. I mean not the real world that we are not already living, but once we get on our own and become independent,” Javon Curry said.

This is the third annual event. The boys were given free ties and shown how to put it on. Topics discussed included dating, education, mental and physical health. The event took place at Deere-Wiman House in Moline, Illinois.