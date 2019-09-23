Moline's city administrator resigns after 5 months on the job

Moline City Administrator Lisa Kotter has resigned after being with the city for only five months.

Kotter stated in her resignation to the city that her reasons for resigning were personal. She also thanked the city for the opportunity.

"I appreciate all the wonderful people, especially the employees, that I had the pleasure of working with. While it was a short time, I am proud of the work we were able to accomplish. I wish Team Moline nothing but the best moving forward," Kotter said.

City officials will discuss Kotter's resignation at Tuesday's city council meeting. They will either approve it or deny it.

