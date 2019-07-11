Mom charged after girl licks tongue depressor and puts it back

A woman is facing felony charges after police say she recorded a video of her daughter licking a tongue depressor and returning it to its storage container at a medical clinic.

Cori E. Ward, 30, of Jacksonville, was arrested Thursday and is being held without bail on a charge of "tampering a consumer product without regard for possible death or bodily injury," according to USA Today.

The video of the incident was circulated on social media with the captions, "Please don't touch medical supplies! Thank you!" and "Don't tell me how to live my life."

Ward apologized to WJAX-TV, saying she threw away the used depressor after the recording and was unaware of the current "licking" social media craze, USA Today reports.

Ward said she has received death threats for the video.