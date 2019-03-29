Mom of 4 sons writes newspaper asking girls not wear leggings

A mother has written a controversial letter published by an Indiana newspaper asking that girls stop wearing leggings.

The woman identified as Maryann White describes herself as a Catholic who does not want her four sons to see females in leggings which tend to “expose their nether regions.”

White complains to The Observer, a Notre Dame student-run newspaper, that she and her sons recently attended mass behind a group of young women “all wearing very snug-fitting leggings” which White writes appeared as though they “had been painted on.”

White writes “you couldn’t help but see those blackly naked rear ends. I didn’t want to see them — but they were unavoidable. How much more difficult for young guys to ignore them.”

The March 22 letter also asks of women, “Could you think of the mothers of sons the next time you go shopping and consider choosing jeans instead?”

In addition to complaints on social media, White’s letter sparked a response letter written by another mother which was published by The Observer a few days later.

A woman identified as Heather Piccone writes, “If nakedness is wrong, then this woman’s sons better have been fully clothed at the beach at all times.”

Piccone writes that women, including the “strong” daughter she raised, are “not responsible for this woman’s sons’ thoughts or behaviors.”