Mom opened Special Kneads Bakery to employ her son with cerebral palsy

Margaret Cortes opened the Special Kneads Bakery in Galva, Illinois so her son could have a job when he graduates.

Margaret Cortes opened the Special Kneads Bakery one year ago.

She was inspired by the last person who owned the building, who was also disabled.

Her son, Frankie Cortes, is a senior at Geneseo High School.

Frankie works as the front end guy at the Special Kneads Bakery.

She said when he was a baby, doctors weren’t sure Frankie would ever be able to walk or talk.

“He’s got a lot of diagnosis against him,” Margaret said. “He’s got cerebral palsy, he’s got Dandy-Walker variant which is a malformation of the brain, he’s got vision issues so he’s blind in one eye.”

But Margaret has always seen Frankie as capable despite his disabilities.

"He can sing, he can dance, he can run, he can jump. He can do so many things! It was important for me that he didn't end up just working in a factory or working where he wasn't getting that exposure to other people."

Frankie said he loves his job at the bakery.

“I just try and treat everyone with respect and make them smile,” Frankie said. “I like serving the community because it makes my heart feel good.”

He said he’s ready to work more and become a college student.

It’s a bittersweet time for his bakery mom to see her youngest son grow up.

“It’s amazing to see how far he’s come,” Margaret said.

She said she hopes to employ more workers with special needs in the near future.

Frankie is saving up his tips for a golf cart that he can drive from his house to work.

TV6 met Frankie when he performed with the Galva High School Dance Team earlier in December.