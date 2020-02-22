Moms, daughters learn how to protect themselves against human trafficking

A 15-year-old taekwondo student hosted a human trafficking awareness and self-defense workshop on Saturday in Moline.

Quad Citians attended a Human Trafficking Awareness and Self-Defense Workshop on Saturday in Moline. (KWQC)

“As a taekwondo student myself, I've learned many skills I think have helped me in my own life,” Livia Dodd said.

Dodd asked Family Resources to help her inform Quad Citans about human trafficking, which is considered a form of modern-day slavery.

During the Family Resources presentation, women listened to the recorded stories of survivors and were provided with statistics and resources.

"Even here in our local Quad Cities women are at risk and they don't even know it,” Dodd said.

There were several moms who decided to bring their daughters to the workshop.

"As my daughter is getting older I feel that the education we learned here today is something very beneficial,” Traci Southard said. “It's something that is happening in our area and all girls and boys should know about."

Southard brought her 12-year-old daughter and together they learned how to protect themselves.

"We did learn some valuable information as to what to watch out for, how to avoid situations, how to prevent it and help someone else in need,” Southard said.

Family Resources offers services to Quad Citians who are survivors of domestic and sexual abuse, homicide, sex, and labor tracking, and other violent crimes.

It has office locations located in Davenport and Moline. Family Resources has 24-hour crisis lines available to those who need it, which are listed below.

Iowa: (866) 921-3354

Illinois: (309 797-1777

If you think you’ve witnessed a human trafficking situation, the National Human Trafficking Hotline also has people ready to answer your calls 24/7.

National Human Trafficking Hotline: (888) 373-7888