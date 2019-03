Now that we've sprung forward an hour, I bet we could all use a little nap to make up for that hour of sleep lost to Daylight Saving Time.

That's why Monday is National Napping Day.

The day was created in 1999 by a Boston University professor and his wife to highlight the health benefits of napping.

So go ahead and find a cozy spot for a mid-afternoon nap, if you can. and use social media hashtag #NationalNappingDay.