Monday marks 107 years since the sinking of the Titanic

Monday marks the 107th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic.

PHOTO: Vintage photo of the RMS Titanic takes off on her maiden voyage - Cropped Photo: Courtesy of Titanic Historical Museum / MGN

More than 1,500 passengers and crew of the British luxury liner the RMS Titanic died when it tank April 15, 1912.

The ship was making its maiden voyage from Southampton, England to New York City when it hit an iceberg and sank about 370 miles south of Newfoundland.

It's considered to be one of the worst maritime disasters in history.

Not only have scientists and scholars been interested in researching the disaster, but it has inspired songs, films and even a Broadway musical.